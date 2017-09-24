Heinicke has been signed to the Patriots' practice squad, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Heinicke gives the team some QB depth following the trade of Jacoby Brissett to the Colts. He's obviously behind Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo on the organization's depth chart, but now that he's with the practice squad, Heinicke can prep for backup duty in the event that one of his counterparts suffers an injury.