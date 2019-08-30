Heinicke was cut by the Panthers on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Heinicke backed up Cam Newton (foot) for most of the 2018 season. He made one start before suffering a season-ending hyper extended elbow, Week 16 versus the Falcons, when he completed 33 of 55 passes for 274 yards, one touchdown (the first of his career) and three interceptions. He wasn't able to beat out Kyle Allen and rookie third-round pick Will Grier this offseason, and will now look for a gig elsewhere in the league.

More News
Our Latest Stories