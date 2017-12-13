The Texans are expected to promote Heinicke from the practice squad in advance of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Heinicke is set to act as the backup to T.J. Yates in Week 15 with Texans head coach Bill O'Brien effectively ruling out normal starter Tom Savage (concussion) for the weekend. A third-year quarterback that spent time with the New England and Minnesota organizations, Heinicke has yet to play in an NFL game and will only see the field Sunday if Yates struggles mightily or succumbs to an injury.