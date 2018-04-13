Heinicke was released by the Texans on Friday.

Heinicke made one appearance in 2017 during a Christmas matchup versus the Steelers after starter T.J. Yates left to be checked for a concussion. The Old Dominion product completed the one pass he threw for 10 yards, and he added one two-yard rush.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories