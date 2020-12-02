Washington intends to sign Heinicke to its practice squad if he can pass the six-day pre-entry COVID-19 testing program, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Likely spooked by last week's situation in Denver, as none of the Broncos' quarterbacks were available after all coming in contact with a teammate who tested positive for COVID-19, Washington plans to keep Heinicke away from the facility as an emergency "quarantine quarterback". He'll like take part in virtual meetings to familiarize himself with the game plan but will remain physically distanced from the facility so he can safely remain eligible to play in the event of an outbreak.