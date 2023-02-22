Lewan (knee) announced via his personal Twitter account Wednesday that the Titans have informed him of his release.

Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowler, is now heading into his age-32 season as a free agent coming off a Week 2 right ACL tear. The 11th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft, Lewan has struggled to consistently remain on the field in recent years, having played just five games in 2020 and 13 contests in 2021. Lewan's market as a free agent could heavily depend on teams' confidence in his recovery process thus far.