Taylor Rapp: Works out with Denver

Rapp (knee) worked out with the Broncos on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Rapp was released by the Bills on March 3 after spending the final two-plus months of the 2025 season on injured reserve with a knee injury. The veteran safety now appears to be fully recovered from the surgery he underwent in late October. Rapp has notched at least 82 total tackles in four of his seven NFL seasons leading into 2026, and if he's signed ahead of the upcoming season, he'll provide a team with an experienced option in the secondary.