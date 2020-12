Russolino would stand to start Saturday's game against the Bills if Brandon McManus (COVID-19 list) is unavailable, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Coach Vic Fangio said Thursday that he doesn't expect McManus to be available Week 15, so it looks like Russolini could be set to make his first NFL start. The 31-year-old recently saw action as a member of the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL, when he converted nine of 10 field-goal attempts.