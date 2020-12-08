Russolino signed on to join the Broncos' practice squad Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

The 31-year-old made a positive impression during his XFL stint with the St. Louis BattleHawks, sinking nine of his 10 attempts while converting a long of 58 yards. Denver's starting kicker, Brandon McManus, has posted a sterling 91.7 percent conversion rate over 24 attempts this season. However, the Broncos have learned the hard way about preparing contingency plans in case of COVID-induced absences.