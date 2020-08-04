site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Taylor Stallworth: Cut loose by Saints
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Saints have parted ways with Stallworth, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.
Stallworth joined the Saints' active roster late in the 2019 campaign but will be searching for work again this training camp following the team's decision to let him go.
