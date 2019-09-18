Stallworth was waived by the Saints on Tuesday, Amie Just of NOLA.com reports.

The second-year man appeared in 14 games for New Orleans last season (one start) after making the roster as an undrafted free agent. He racked up eight tackles (six solo), one sack and one fumble recovery last season. Stallworth compiled one tackle in the Saints' Week 1 win over the Texans and was inactive Week 2.