Taysom Hill: Could reunite with Payton

Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters Saturday that the team will explore signing Hill, who parted ways with the Saints earlier this week, Steve Wyche of NFL Network reports.

Hill spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the Saints but announced Wednesday in a social media post that he would not return to New Orleans for a 10th season. There appears to be great interest from the Broncos to bring in the versatile tight end, who played under Payton for several of his years with the Saints. Hill has demonstrated his ability to play in multiple roles and spots on offense and would give the Broncos another legitimate playmaker alongside Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle and J.K. Dobbins.