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Taysom Hill: Says farewell to New Orleans

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hill posted a farewell message to the Saints on his personal X account Wednesday.

Hill was rumored to be on his way out in New Orleans ahead of the offseason, and he made the news official Wednesday. The 35-year-old has spent the last nine seasons as a member of the Saints' roster, and he has logged snaps at tight end, quarterback, wide receiver and running back while returning kicks as well. The jack-of-all-trades has not committed to what he plans on doing moving forward, but if Hill is active in 2026, he will now be wearing a new team's uniform.

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