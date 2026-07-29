Taysom Hill: Says farewell to New Orleans

Hill posted a farewell message to the Saints on his personal X account Wednesday.

Hill was rumored to be on his way out in New Orleans ahead of the offseason, and he made the news official Wednesday. The 35-year-old has spent the last nine seasons as a member of the Saints' roster, and he has logged snaps at tight end, quarterback, wide receiver and running back while returning kicks as well. The jack-of-all-trades has not committed to what he plans on doing moving forward, but if Hill is active in 2026, he will now be wearing a new team's uniform.