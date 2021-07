Ginn has decided to retire from the NFL after 14 seasons, Stephen Means of Cleveland.com reports.

Ginn Ends a successful and lengthy career after playing just six games for Bears in 2020. At the top of his game, Ginn was one of the best returners in the league, while also contributing as a deep threat on offense. Ginn finishes his career with 412 receptions for 5,742 and a touchdown along with 6,899 kick return yards and 2,624 punt return yards.