The Bears released Ginn on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Signed to a one-year, $1.19 million deal in April, Ginn played 43 percent of the offensive snaps in the Bears' season-opening win over the Lions, but he's seen his usage plummet ever since. The wideout has been inactive twice over the Bears' subsequent seven games while playing fewer than 10 percent of the offensive snaps in three other contests. The Bears weren't able to find any takers on the trade market for the 35-year-old, so he'll now be cut loose as the team prioritizes its younger depth options at receiver.