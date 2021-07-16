Ginn announced Friday that he has elected to retire from professional football, Stephen Means of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ginn will call an end to a 14-year career that included stops with the Dolphins, 49ers, Panthers, Cardinals, Saints and Bears. During his prime years, Ginn was one of the best returners in the league while also contributing as a deep threat on offense. Ginn finishes his career with 412 receptions for 5,742 yards and 33 touchdowns along with 6,899 kick return yards, 2,624 punt return yards and seven total return scores (four punts, three kickoffs).