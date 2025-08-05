Bridgewater is visiting Tampa Bay on Tuesday and is expected to sign a contract with the team, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bridgewater, who ranks among the most proven backup quarterbacks in the league at this stage of his career, retired prior to the 2024 season but returned to sign a one-year deal with the Lions late December. He didn't ultimately log any regular-season stats in 2024, while mostly working as the emergency option behind Jared Goff and Hendon Hooker, but Bridgewater assumed the No. 2 role during Detroit's loss to Washington in the NFC divisional round and played three snaps. If he indeed inks with the Buccaneers, Bridgewater will be primed to compete with Kyle Trask for the No. 2 gig behind Baker Mayfield.