Bridgewater plans to end his retirement and is expected to sign with the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bridgewater spent the 2023 campaign as the top backup to Jared Goff, but the Lions could stash him on the practice squad initially as he rejoins the organization with two weeks left in the regular season. After announcing his retirement following Detroit's run to the NFC Championship Game last January, Bridgewater has spent the past year as a high school head coach at his alma mater, whom he led to a Florida state title. In the midst of his coaching, Bridgewater has apparently kept himself in playing shape, and the 32-year-old signal-caller is now ready to resume his playing career while rejoining Detroit for the stretch run. If Bridgewater is eventually added to the Lions' 53-man roster, it's unclear if he would step back in as the No. 2 quarterback behind Goff, or if he would slot third on the depth chart behind second-year signal-caller Hendon Hooker.