Teddy Bridgewater: Signing with Jets
Bridgewater plans to sign a one-year deal with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
It's been a busy day in the Jets' quarterback room, as the team re-signed veteran Josh McCown and have now secured Bridgewater. The 2014 first-rounder hasn't started a game since 2015 due to a devastating knee injury that sidelined him for the majority of the past two seasons, but Bridgewater likely will be in the midst of the quarterback competition this offseason.
