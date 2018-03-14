Play

Teddy Bridgewater: Signing with Jets

Bridgewater plans to sign a one-year deal with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

It's been a busy day in the Jets' quarterback room, as the team re-signed veteran Josh McCown and have now secured Bridgewater. The 2014 first-rounder hasn't started a game since 2015 due to a devastating knee injury that sidelined him for the majority of the past two seasons, but Bridgewater likely will be in the midst of the quarterback competition this offseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories