Tedric Thompson: Let go by Chiefs
RotoWire Staff
Nov 28, 2020
12:08 pm ET 1 min read
Thompson was waived by the Chiefs on Saturday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
Thompson was a healthy scratch the last two games for Kansas City, so this move is relatively unsurprising. Assuming he clears waivers, the 25-year-old could potentially land on the team's practice squad.
