Tedric Thompson: Let go by Seahawks
Thompson (shoulder) will be released by the Seahawks, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune, the move will free up $2.13 million in salary cap space for Seattle. Meanwhile, Anderson notes that the free safety, who landed on IR last October due to a torn shoulder labrum, is now reportedly healthy. Prior to his injury, the 25-year-old recorded 19 tackles and two picks in six games.
