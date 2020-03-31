Play

Thompson (shoulder) was waived by the Seahawks on Tuesday due to a failed physical, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

It was previously reported that Thompson was fully healthy following his release from the team, however, the team was unable to give him a clean bill of health. The move will free up $2.13 million in cap space for the Seahawks, and the 25-year-old only saw action in six games in 2019 due to the injury. Thompson will be free to sign with any team if he goes unclaimed by Wednesday's 4:00PM ET deadline.

