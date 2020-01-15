Tee Higgins: Declares for draft

Higgins announced Wednesday that he'll forgo his senior season at Clemson and enter the 2020 NFL Draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

During his junior campaign, Higgins hauled in 59 of 90 targets for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns, outputs that matched or surpass his marks in all three categories from his sophomore campaign. A smooth athlete who has elite ball skills and contested catchability, Higgins profiles as one of the top big-bodied receivers in this year's draft class. He also has excellent size-adjusted speed, allowing him to gain separation down the field.