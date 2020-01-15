Tee Higgins: Declares for draft
Higgins announced Wednesday that he'll forgo his senior season at Clemson and enter the 2020 NFL Draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
During his junior campaign, Higgins hauled in 59 of 90 targets for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns, outputs that matched or surpass his marks in all three categories from his sophomore campaign. A smooth athlete who has elite ball skills and contested catchability, Higgins profiles as one of the top big-bodied receivers in this year's draft class. He also has excellent size-adjusted speed, allowing him to gain separation down the field.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Updated Dynasty Top 150
Heath Cummings released his updated overall Dynasty rankings.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC South.
-
Dynasty TE rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's plenty of potential at tight end, but not everyone will fulfill...
-
Dynasty WR rankings update
Heath Cummings says receivers approaching 30 should probably be passed over or traded away.