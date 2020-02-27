Tee Higgins: Not working out at combine
Higgins (rest) won't participate in drills at the NFL Combine, per the NFL Network broadcast.
Higgins could have bolstered his status as a top-five receiver in the class with a strong workout at the combine, but he'll wait to work out at Clemson's pro day instead. The big-bodied wideout is a smooth athlete with great hands and impressive route-running ability for his size. Not working out at the combine is unlikely to have a noticeably negative impact on his stock.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Unearthing WR prospect studs
Ben Gretch digs into the history of breakout age, combine testing and more to explain how best...
-
2/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew focuses on dynasty rankings for 2020 and beyond, discussing Patrick Mahomes, David...
-
Best landing spots for Brady
Reports from the NFL Combine suggest Tom Brady is leaving New England. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Jerry Jeudy prospect profile
Can Jerry Jeudy continue dominating in the NFL like he did in high school and college? Our...
-
February Best Ball ADP Review
A look at average draft position on BestBall 10s along with five late targets.
-
2/25 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew takes a look at who is poised to bust in 2020 due to factors like change of quarterback,...