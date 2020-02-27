Play

Tee Higgins: Not working out at combine

Higgins (rest) won't participate in drills at the NFL Combine, per the NFL Network broadcast.

Higgins could have bolstered his status as a top-five receiver in the class with a strong workout at the combine, but he'll wait to work out at Clemson's pro day instead. The big-bodied wideout is a smooth athlete with great hands and impressive route-running ability for his size. Not working out at the combine is unlikely to have a noticeably negative impact on his stock.

Our Latest Stories