Tabor (unspecified) was released by the Lions on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

A second-round pick in 2017, Tabor's release comes after just two seasons and 22 games for Detroit. In those 22 games he totaled just 42 tackles (36 solo) and never defensed a single pass. He's still just 23-years-old and could get a shot with another team that is willing to take a chance on the potential that made him a second-round pick in the first place.

More News
Our Latest Stories