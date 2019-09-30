Play

The 49ers signed Tabor to the practice squad Monday, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Tabor was waived by the Lions before roster cutdowns after missing all of the preseason with a leg injury. Now back to full health, the 2017 second-round pick will look to impress on the 49ers' practice squad.

