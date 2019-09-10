Tabor (undisclosed) had a workout with the Dolphins on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 2017 second-round pick was let go by the Lions at roster cutdowns after dealing with an unspecified injury in the preseason. Tabor had 42 tackles (36 solo) in 22 games with Detroit over his first two seasons in the league.

