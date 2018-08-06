Tejan Koroma: Hits waivers with injury tag
Koroma (knee) was waived/injured by the Chiefs on Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The Chiefs scooped Jack Allen off waivers to fill the roster vacancy. Koroma is expected to clear waivers and return to the Chiefs' injured reserve.
