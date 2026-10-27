The Chargers signed Palmer to the practice squad Tuesday.

Palmer spent a brief amount of time with both the Patriots and Cardinals during training camp, but he's been without a team until Tuesday. He's appeared in only one regular-season game since entering the league as a sixth-round selection of the Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Chargers face the Rams on Sunday, and Palmer could be a candidate for elevation to the active roster depending on the statuses of fellow wide receivers Ladd McConkey (concussion), Tre' Harris (hamstring) and Brenen Thompson (quadriceps).