Temarrick Hemingway: Earns practice squad spot
RotoWire Staff
Sep 17, 2020
1 min read
Hemingway signed to Washington's practice squad Thursday.
Hemingway spent the offseason with the Panthers, but having been sidelined for much of training camp due to a concussion eliminated his chances of making that organization's regular-season roster. He'll now look to impress while working on Washington's practice squad.
