Hemingway has been added to the Panthers' practice squad, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Hemingway finished the preseason with three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown, but that effort still wasn't enough to land him on Carolina's 53-man roster. Nonetheless, he'll hope to parlay his practice squad spot into a promotion sometime this season. The towering wideout played five games for the Broncos last season, but failed to catch any passes and is yet to find regular-season value outside of special teams work.