Hemingway has been added to the Panthers' practice squad, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Hemingway finished the preseason with three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown, but that effort still wasn't enough to land him on Carolina's 53-man roster. Nonetheless, he'll hope to parlay his practice squad spot into a promotion sometime this season. The towering wideout played five games for the Broncos last season, but failed to catch any passes and is yet to find regular-season value outside of special teams work.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week