Hemingway reverted to Washington's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Hemingway was promoted to the active roster prior to Sunday's matchup against the Giants, but he'll head right back to the practice squad. He was on the field for 19 total snaps in Week 6 (10 offensive snaps and nine special teams snaps).
