Tenny Palepoi: Cut by Bills
Palepoi was released by the Bills on Wednesday, Matthew Fairburn of the Buffalo Athletic reports.
Palepoi latched on with Buffalo in April after an underwhelming season with the Chargers in 2017. Now a free agent, the Utah product will search for another team to play for in advance of the 2018 campaign.
