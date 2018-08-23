Palepoi (undisclosed) was released by the Bills on Thursday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports

Palepoi missed practice the past two days due to an unknown issue. His absence will lessen the competition for the Bills' depth defensive tackle roles, with Tyrunn Walker, Rickey Hatley, and Albert Havili all candidates to see some extra reps with Palepoi gone.

