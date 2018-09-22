Terence Garvin: Let go by San Francisco
Garvin was cut by the 49ers on Saturday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Garvin became the odd man out on the 53-man roster with the return of Reuben Foster and Malcolm Smith. The depth linebacker lasted just over a week in San Francisco, and will look to stick better elsewhere in the league.
