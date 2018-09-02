Terence Newman: Announces retirement
Newman has decided to retire after 15 NFL seasons, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Newman played for the Cowboys, Bengals, and Vikings over the course of his career. In 16 games with Minnesota in 2017 he recorded 35 tackles and five passes defensed, including an interception. He turns 40 on Tuesday and may have called it a career because of his age or because he was likely to be relegated to a depth role with the Vikings in 2018.
