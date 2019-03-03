Terez Hall: Sits out drills at combine
Hall sat out Sunday's linebacker drills at the NFL Combine due to a strained pectoral muscle suffered Saturday, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
The Missouri linebacker might have only been taking the cautious approach with the chest injury, but after he suffered the injury Saturday he didn't want to risk further aggravation in the drills. His current goal is to rehab and be ready for the Tigers' pro day March 21, where he should be able to limit any declines to his draft stock with a healthy showing.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...