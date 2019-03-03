Terez Hall: Sits out drills at combine

Hall sat out Sunday's linebacker drills at the NFL Combine due to a strained pectoral muscle suffered Saturday, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Missouri linebacker might have only been taking the cautious approach with the chest injury, but after he suffered the injury Saturday he didn't want to risk further aggravation in the drills. His current goal is to rehab and be ready for the Tigers' pro day March 21, where he should be able to limit any declines to his draft stock with a healthy showing.

