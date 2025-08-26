The Eagles released Marshall on Monday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Marshall was limited by a knee injury during training camp, but he managed to play in the final two preseason games and finished with seven catches (on 11 targets) for 66 yards. The 2021 second-rounder had his moments during practices and preseason games, but it wasn't enough for him to crack the Eagles' 53-man roster. Marshall will explore his next options and aim to catch on with a team in need of depth at wide receiver.