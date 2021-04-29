Terrace Marshall Jr. may not be currently receiving the same buzz as recent and future top LSU draft picks and fellow wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, but how much of that is driven by his 2020 midseason opt-out after playing in a borderline disastrous 2020 pass game? Too much. Marshall has all of the traits that translate to Fantasy football success at the NFL level, but he is more than just a traits-driven prospect. In fact, Marshall was 247Sports' No. 1 WR prospect in his high school class and the 287th-highest ranked recruit at any position in their database's history.

Marshall also has the production to back it up. More importantly, Marshall dominated in the toughest conference in college football at a very early age. Dominating at an early age has been an indicator of future success at the next level, and as Marshall enters the NFL, he'll bring with him a combination of size, speed, ball skills and past production that make him an excellent bet for immediate and sustainable production.

We're breaking down everything you need to know about Marshall from a Fantasy manager perspective, including best fits, Dynasty outlook, measurables, scouting report, key stats and an NFL comparison.

Terrace Marshall Jr. LSU • WR • 6 Height 6-2 5/8 Weight 205 Age 20 (6/9/2000) 40-yard dash 4.40 Vertical 39-inches View Profile









Fantasy fits

Green Bay Packers

Although some expected the Packers to be aggressive on the free agent WR market, they passed despite rumors they were interested in trading for former impending free agent Will Fuller during last year's trade deadline. This leaves them with an excellent opportunity to use major draft capital at the position. Landing in Green Bay would be the No. 1 destination for Marshall for a multitude of reasons. For starters, he would get to play with Aaron Rodgers. Also, Marshall would benefit from extra defensive attention focused on Davante Adams. From a schematic standpoint, Marshall's production in the slot at LSU would allow him to play both outside and in for the Packers, leading to more targets. He's also an excellent downfield receiver -- a near-perfect match for Rodgers.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints have tried a few different options as their No. 2 WR and No. 3 option in the pass game (behind Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara), but nothing has stuck. Marshall can transition well into the No. 2 role in one of the NFL's traditionally high-powered offenses thanks in large part to Sean Payton's play calling and a consistently elite offensive line. I don't expect the pass game to take a step back without Drew Brees, and if anything it might go in the other direction.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals may seem like an odd fit with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd on the roster, but with Joe Burrow in the lineup, the pass game proved more than capable of sustaining three receiving options. Also, while the defense is likely to take a step forward, it's still a work in progress and that should lead to pass-heavy game scripts. The Bengals were in the mix for Kenny Golladay and are looking to add another weapon -- Marshall makes for an excellent fit.

Dynasty outlook

The Dynasty community views Marshall as more of a WR2-type prospect and he's likely to be coming off the board in the middle of the second round of your standard rookie drafts. Having said that, it's unlikely you'll find a skill player with Marshall's upside in that 15-20 pick range, and that makes him someone you'll want to target.

Scouting report

Strengths

Explosive ability in and out of his breaks on 90-degree cuts for a 6-3 athlete.

Excellent feet at the line of scrimmage allow him to stack corners with ease.

Plus athleticism for a lengthy, tall receiver prospect.

Great in contested-catch situations on 50/50 balls.

Excellent ability to track the ball in the air on deep passes and stack CBs to create separation on these routes.

Surprising elusiveness for a player of his size and nifty ability to create yardage after the catch.

Has experience and production playing both outside and in the slot (73%+ snaps on outside in 2019, 73%+ snaps in slot in 2020).

Immediate red-zone threat via his ability to high point the ball, beat press coverage, etc.

Touchdown machine in Fantasy with 23 TDs over his final 19 games at LSU.

Big-time production against top-25 opponents at the collegiate level.

Concerns

Concentration issues -- dropped 7 of 55 catchable balls.

At times, Marshall looked disinterested on run plays and pass plays not designed for him during LSU's disappointing 2020 season.

Wasn't a productive receiver until his junior season.

While his athletic profile is excellent, there is no defining athletic trait here: Marshall isn't the fastest, most explosive, etc.

Injury history: Missed time both in high school and at the collegiate level.

Stats breakdown



G Receptions RecYards RecTDs YPC RuYds 2020 7 48 731 10 15.2 0 2020 v top 25 1 10 134 2 13.4 0 2019 v top 25 6 18 333 7 13.5 0 Career 28 106 1,584 23 15.0 0

Advanced stats to know

Marshall ranked 21st in yards per route run (2.91) in 2020 among 145 qualifying receivers, per Pro Football Focus.

Third most red-zone TDs since 2019 (15).

Fourth-most receiving TDs from the slot in 2020 (8).

During his final two seasons, Marshall secured 52% (25 targets) of his deep targets for 477 yards, seven touchdowns and a 137.0 passer rating.

25 catches on 41 contested catches (as charted by PFF).

Marshall finished with a college dominator rating (46.5%) in the 92nd percentile and a 19.2 breakout age in the 86th percentile, per Player Profiler.

NFL comparison

There is no one-to-one comparison for Marshall at the NFL level, but when I watch him, I see a poor man's Julio Jones. Marshall doesn't quite have the upper body strength or frame that Jones has, but he still has the ability to add size/strength. If he does, he still won't reach Jones' level, but just because he won't project similarly to a future Hall of Famer doesn't mean he can't be a No. 1 WR at the NFL level.