West is visiting the Eagles on Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After a career-best season in 2016 where West ran for 774 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games, he went on to appear in just five games for the Ravens in 2017 and carried the ball just 39 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles are likely satisfied with their primary running back depth at this time, but they could see West as a quality veteran backup and short-yardage tailback.