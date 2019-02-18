Terrance Williams: Cut by Cowboys
Williams (foot) has been cut loose by the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Williams made it through two seasons of a four-year, $17 million contract, receiving a $5 million signing bonus and $4.5 million in guaranteed base salaries, per overthecap.com. The Cowboys didn't get much of a return, with Williams posting a 53-568-0 receiving line on 78 targets (7.3 YPT) in 2017, then playing just three games in 2018 while dealing with a suspension and foot injury. The 29-year-old should regain his health at some point this offseason, but his days as an NFL starter may be numbered. The Cowboys will move forward with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup locked in as the starting wide receivers outside.
