Terrance Williams: Works out in Buffalo
Williams (foot) recently had a workout with the Bills, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Williams was cut by the Cowboys in February after a rough 2018 in which he played only three games due to a suspension and foot injury. The 29-year-old played only 39 snaps last season after catching 53 passes for 568 yards and zero touchdowns in 2017.
