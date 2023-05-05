Burgess (undisclosed) was waived by the Giants with a failed physical designation Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Burgess signed with the Giants in January, but will now head back to waivers. The 24-year-old has recorded just 29 tackles (18 solo) since being drafted by the Rams in the third round of the 2020 Draft but will try to live up to his potential with a new team during the 2023 campaign.
More News
-
Terrell Burgess: Set to go to waivers•
-
Rams' Terrell Burgess: Paces team with eight tackles•
-
Rams' Terrell Burgess: Activated off COVID-19 list•
-
Rams' Terrell Burgess: Enters COVID protocols•
-
Rams' Terrell Burgess: Set to compete for playing time•
-
Rams' Terrell Burgess: Expects to be ready for Week 1•