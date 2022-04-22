Edmunds is expected to re-sign with the Steelers on Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Edmunds was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2018 Draft and played a critical role in each of his first four seasons in the league, totaling 340 tackles, 21 pass deflections, five interceptions, three sacks and one fumble recovery. Barring a late chance of plans, Edmunds figures to garner his usual role for Pittsburgh's defense during the 2022 campaign.