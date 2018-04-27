Terrell Edmunds: Joins brother in first round

The Steelers selected Edmunds in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 28th overall.

The third of the Edmunds brothers in the NFL -- the other two being Trey and 16th overall selection Tremaine -- Terrell wasn't expected to go anywhere near this high, but he's an elite athlete in his own right and never had his upside disputed. At 6-foot-1, 217 pounds, Terrell possesses 4.47 speed to go along with a 41.5-inch vertical and 134-inch broad jump. It's unclear whether he'll be able to earn a starting job right away in Pittsburgh, but anyone as rangy as him will be on the IDP radar if they're getting snaps.

