Edmunds signed with the Chargers' practice squad Thursday.
He takes the practice-squad roster spot of fellow safety Emany Johnson, who was cut in a corresponding move Thursday. Edmunds is a decent bet to be elevated ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders with all three of Alohi Gilman (hamstring), Elijah Molden (shin) and Marcus Maye (ankle) all battling injuries.
