Share Video

Link copied!

Edmunds signed with the Chargers' practice squad Thursday.

He takes the practice-squad roster spot of fellow safety Emany Johnson, who was cut in a corresponding move Thursday. Edmunds is a decent bet to be elevated ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders with all three of Alohi Gilman (hamstring), Elijah Molden (shin) and Marcus Maye (ankle) all battling injuries.

More News