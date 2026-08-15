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Terrell Jennings: Reaches injury settlement with NE

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Patriots waived Jennings (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Jennings' placement on injured reserve would have forced the 25-year-old running back to miss the entire 2026 season. However, the settlement allows him to sign and play with a team once fully healthy, and that includes a potential reunion with the Patriots later this season. Lan Larison and Jam Miller are locked into a competition for the Patriots' RB3 role behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson following Jennings' departure.

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