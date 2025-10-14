Jennings was moved to New England's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Jennings was elevated to the Patriots' active roster for this past Sunday's game against New Orleans and logged seven snaps, all of which came on special teams. With Antonio Gibson (knee) on IR, Jennings could get elevated again in Week 7, though the Patriots elected to give just two running backs (TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson) carries against the Saints.