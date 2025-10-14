Terrell Jennings: Reverts to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jennings was moved to New England's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Jennings was elevated to the Patriots' active roster for this past Sunday's game against New Orleans and logged seven snaps, all of which came on special teams. With Antonio Gibson (knee) on IR, Jennings could get elevated again in Week 7, though the Patriots elected to give just two running backs (TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson) carries against the Saints.
More News
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Elevated for Week 6•
-
Terrell Jennings: Sticking around New England•
-
Terrell Jennings: Doesn't make initial roster•
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Plays in three games as a rookie•
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Gets roster spot with New England•
-
Terrell Jennings: Reverts to practice squad•