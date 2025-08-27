Terrell Jennings: Sticking around New England
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jennings was signed to the Patriots' practice squad Wednesday.
Jennings went unclaimed on waivers after being cut loose by the team Tuesday, and he will now stick around New England as a member of the practice unit. The running back played in three regular-season contests with the Patriots in 2024, so he's certainly familiar with the organization.
