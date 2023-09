Lewis (personal) had a tryout in Houston on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Lewis was inactive for the Bears' final game against the Vikings last season due to personal reasons. His tryout with the Texans indicates he has put whatever issue he was dealing with behind him. The 25-year-old has accumulated 40 tackles (27 solo), one interception, one forced fumble and one sack across 30 games through is first three seasons.